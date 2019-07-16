First Long Island Investors Has Raised Bb&T Com (B) Stake; Madison Investment Holdings Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Holding

First Long Island Investors Llc increased Bb&T Corp Com (B) stake by 18.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Long Island Investors Llc acquired 45,029 shares as Bb&T Corp Com (B)’s stock declined 8.73%. The First Long Island Investors Llc holds 292,013 shares with $13.59M value, up from 246,984 last quarter. Bb&T Corp Com now has $2.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 47,518 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 5.57% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Raises Dividend to 16c; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 3%-4%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.04, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%; 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Pepsico Inc. (PEP) stake by 14.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 32,656 shares as Pepsico Inc. (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 192,210 shares with $23.56M value, down from 224,866 last quarter. Pepsico Inc. now has $187.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $133.89. About 2.28M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $66,822 activity. The insider MANGUM MYLLE H bought 37 shares worth $2,074. $58,826 worth of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) shares were bought by Hipple Richard J. On Thursday, June 6 the insider BENANAV GARY G bought $1,896.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold B shares while 59 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.84 million shares or 1.64% less from 43.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust invested in 4,392 shares. Tributary Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 364,269 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Co reported 720,859 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr reported 0% stake. Aperio Lc, a California-based fund reported 33,259 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 0.39% stake. 25,344 are held by Asset Mngmt. Pettyjohn Wood White owns 0.32% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 18,820 shares. Interest Group Inc Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 36,054 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 7,225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 560,341 are owned by Geode Mngmt Ltd Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Bluecrest Limited holds 5,942 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% stake. Cim Mangement holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 4,203 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Barnes Group (NYSE:B), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Barnes Group had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. Oppenheimer maintained Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of B in report on Sunday, March 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, February 15.

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 32,416 shares to 63,870 valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 600 shares and now owns 10,800 shares. Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth has 21,969 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa owns 207,109 shares. Pension Serv reported 0.63% stake. Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.8% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Swift Run Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 3,150 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 35,435 shares. Lmr Llp owns 0.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 40,884 shares. Main Street Limited owns 1,700 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Northstar Group Inc reported 21,747 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Nomura Hldgs reported 90,845 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp reported 2,185 shares. Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru accumulated 2.10M shares. Moreover, Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has 0.16% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 9,626 shares. 63,633 were accumulated by First Natl. 67,390 are owned by Blue Chip Ptnrs.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 147,670 shares to 702,605 valued at $76.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) stake by 130,677 shares and now owns 134,072 shares. Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $137 target. Barclays Capital maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform”. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $138 target in Thursday, April 18 report.