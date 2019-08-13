First Long Island Investors Has Lowered Stake in Starbucks Com (SBUX) by $3.31 Million; Sherwin Williams Co (Put) (SHW) Holder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Lowered Its Position by $27.56 Million

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 44,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 427,558 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.79M, down from 472,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $96.63. About 7.77 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video); 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales; 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (Put) (SHW) by 99.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 13.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49,000, down from 13.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $10.12 during the last trading session, reaching $525.85. About 487,135 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 10,867 shares to 320,501 shares, valued at $25.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 47,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.51 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 20.19 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 30,671 shares to 83,759 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).