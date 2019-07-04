First Long Island Investors Has Lowered Its Starbucks Com (SBUX) Position; Timpani Capital Management Has Upped Caredx (CDNA) Stake By $417,570

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased Caredx Inc (CDNA) stake by 10.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timpani Capital Management Llc acquired 13,470 shares as Caredx Inc (CDNA)’s stock rose 42.89%. The Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 136,167 shares with $4.29 million value, up from 122,697 last quarter. Caredx Inc now has $1.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 241,174 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA)

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) stake by 9.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 44,672 shares as Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The First Long Island Investors Llc holds 427,558 shares with $31.79M value, down from 472,230 last quarter. Starbucks Corp Com now has $106.33B valuation. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.82 million shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks settles with two men arrested at Philadelphia café; 18/04/2018 – May 29 will mark the second time that Starbucks has closed its stores for an afternoon; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES HITTING 3% COMP SALES GOAL IN 3Q; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too

Among 12 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Starbucks had 17 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, March 15. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 6. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $68 target in Friday, January 11 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 26. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7500 target in Friday, April 26 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8200 target in Monday, June 10 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hs Prtn Lc has 766,595 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 2.01M shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,372 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability holds 63,050 shares. Stifel holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.56M shares. North Mgmt Corporation has 2.42% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 195,112 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 33,164 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Liability Com has 0.6% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Horan Cap Advsr Ltd holds 0.07% or 1,540 shares. Argent Trust holds 0.45% or 58,307 shares. Family accumulated 71,172 shares. Wedgewood Prtnrs holds 3.86% or 711,660 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorporation accumulated 234,498 shares. Bryn Mawr has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

First Long Island Investors Llc increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 4,369 shares to 35,806 valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) stake by 6,141 shares and now owns 123,859 shares. Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) was raised too.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: K, SYMC, SBUX – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “SBUX, SHAK, and GOLD Stocks Get Bull Notes – Schaeffers Research” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Itâ€™s Time to Short Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by CULVER JOHN. Another trade for 152,634 shares valued at $10.26M was made by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29. Varma Vivek C sold 50,000 shares worth $3.46M.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity. Yee James P also sold $776,100 worth of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares.

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased Wns Holdings Inc (NYSE:WNS) stake by 12,089 shares to 65,684 valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) stake by 16,116 shares and now owns 103,011 shares. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 46,344 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0% or 3,320 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Pnc Fincl Service Incorporated has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Waddell & Reed Inc holds 0.1% or 1.33M shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Ameritas Investment Prns, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,924 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com reported 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). State Street Corp reported 1.84M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Limited has 725,781 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% stake. 21,294 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 75,034 shares.