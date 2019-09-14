First Long Island Investors Has Lowered Its Position in Apple Com (AAPL) as Share Value Rose; Church & Dwight (CHD) Shareholder Wells Fargo & Company Lowered Holding by $62.33 Million as Valuation Rose

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 39.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 853,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.42 million, down from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 2.58 million shares traded or 67.72% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 27,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 36,070 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14M, down from 63,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 11/04/2018 – If Zuckerberg was asked about Cook’s comments, the notes urged him to point towards “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data.”; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 16/03/2018 – Apple to Make Education-Related Announcement on March 27; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 81,628 shares to 216,335 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 167,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 837,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73 million for 29.50 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roberts Glore Co Il holds 5,685 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 42,617 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 123,179 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sterling Management Llc accumulated 7,090 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr Incorporated invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 528 shares. Seizert Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 232,763 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs holds 0% or 2,840 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny accumulated 46,706 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Bessemer Grp holds 0.83% or 3.35 million shares. Sky Invest Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.36% or 14,130 shares. Guggenheim Ltd holds 122,649 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.03% stake.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 1,426 shares to 16,573 shares, valued at $17.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Amer Financial Bank has invested 2.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 146,947 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il owns 171,387 shares or 3.48% of their US portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Co reported 6,900 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. The New York-based Kynikos Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California-based Diligent Limited has invested 2.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diversified reported 69,438 shares. Guild Invest Mngmt invested 6.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westover has invested 3.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Force Cap Mgmt Lc reported 5.63% stake. Miller Invest Ltd Partnership owns 8,420 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Incorporated Incorporated accumulated 1,150 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 3.78 million shares or 2.78% of the stock. Farmers Com reported 2.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).