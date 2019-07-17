First Long Island Investors Has Lowered Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake by $366,860; Pepsico (PEP) Position Held by Cadence Bank Na

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 3.60M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 2,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,689 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 132,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $203.84. About 11.37 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 23/05/2018 – Facebook’s Fight Against Misinformation and Fake News (Video); 02/05/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the centre of Facebook’s privacy debacle, is; 21/03/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg has broken his silence over a scandal involving the profiles; 17/04/2018 – The new aim of “building fast and failing fast” is much akin to Facebook’s retired “move fast and break things” mantra; 26/03/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission confirms it’s investigating the privacy practices of; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: TOOK CAMBRIDGE’S WORD DATA DELETED IN ’15; 12/04/2018 – Facebook has been worried about data leaks like this since it went public in 2012; 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already moving away from Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 21/03/2018 – Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 14,768 shares to 64,050 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp reported 0.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 14,370 shares. Legacy Private stated it has 3,602 shares. Fagan Assoc invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kwmg Lc holds 697 shares. Opus Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 0.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7,993 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa accumulated 207,109 shares or 2.89% of the stock. Tcw Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 817,252 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Grand Jean Cap Mgmt holds 3.41% or 68,298 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0.52% or 27.53M shares in its portfolio. Essex Serv holds 24,356 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 42,478 shares. Reik & Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 6,114 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc invested 0.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,340 shares to 132,403 shares, valued at $21.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 1,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

