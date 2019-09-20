First Long Island Investors Has Lowered Adobe Sys Com (ADBE) Holding by $495,978; Stock Price Rose; Manatuck Hill Partners Lifted Its Freshpet (FRPT) Stake by $1.51 Million

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 24.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 33,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The hedge fund held 169,420 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71 million, up from 135,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 272,891 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (ADBE) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 1,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 82,346 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.26M, down from 84,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $214.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) by 254,800 shares to 558,039 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Good Times Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 360,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,965 shares, and cut its stake in Turtle Beach Corp.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,684 shares to 40,490 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:B) by 30,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).