First Long Island Investors Has Lifted Its Stake in Unilever Plc Spon Adr New (UL) by $599,013; As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Share Price Rose, Holder Knighthead Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $2.80 Million

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 5.42 million shares traded or 126.24% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Spon Adr New (UL) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 10,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 263,212 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19M, up from 252,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Spon Adr New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.96. About 554,961 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces shareholder rebellion over executive pay; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – UNILEVER WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO APPLY BOTH UK AND DUTCH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODES; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Cancel N.V. Preference Shrs; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS HAS SEVERAL LEVERS IN PLACE TO MITIGATE HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS, SUCH AS SAVINGS PROGRAMS; 22/03/2018 – Unilever shareholders speak out over London delisting fears; 15/05/2018 – Schmidt’s Naturals, a personal care products company owned by Unilever, now accepts bitcoin for online payments. #CNBCcrypto; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Unilever faces shareholder backlash over top executives’ bonuses – Sky News; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Evolving Structure to Be Based on Three Divisions; 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: 25 Jobs to Be Created in Norwich with New Milling Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited owns 1.80M shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 134,109 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Essex Investment Mngmt Lc holds 88,267 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co reported 11,627 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 113,879 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 1.75M shares. Sei Investments Communication stated it has 3,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 295,155 shares. Lsv Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 60,900 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 361,638 shares. Parkside Bankshares And Trust has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 1.71 million shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,210 shares to 130,689 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,800 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

