First Long Island Investors Has Lifted By $515,424 Its Visa Com Cl A (V) Stake; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Last Week

First Long Island Investors Llc increased Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) stake by 2.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Long Island Investors Llc acquired 3,304 shares as Visa Inc Com Cl A (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The First Long Island Investors Llc holds 153,026 shares with $23.90M value, up from 149,722 last quarter. Visa Inc Com Cl A now has $397.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 8.26 million shares traded or 19.99% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award

Among 2 analysts covering Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fortuna Silver Mines had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14. See Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) latest ratings:

14/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $5.5 Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Downgrade

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. RICHEY ELLEN also sold $11.34 million worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap holds 1.24% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 42,480 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 0% stake. Mckinley Cap Management Lc Delaware has invested 2.71% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Geode Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24.92 million shares. Fernwood Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc reported 12,800 shares. Toth Finance Advisory invested in 1.21% or 33,090 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt reported 0.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cantillon Capital Llc owns 2.72 million shares. Boys Arnold Co accumulated 13,241 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Farallon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.61 million shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company invested in 225 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Finemark State Bank Tru holds 0.42% or 46,775 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc accumulated 0.01% or 28 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. Credit Suisse maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. Stephens maintained the shares of V in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS.

