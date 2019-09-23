First Long Island Investors Has Increased Its Schwab Charles New Com (SCHW) Position; Oberweis Asset Management Upped By $345,800 Its Graphic Packaging Hldg. Co. (GPK) Stake

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Graphic Packaging Hldg. Co. (GPK) stake by 126.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 26,600 shares as Graphic Packaging Hldg. Co. (GPK)’s stock rose 8.47%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 47,600 shares with $665,000 value, up from 21,000 last quarter. Graphic Packaging Hldg. Co. now has $4.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 2.32M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

First Long Island Investors Llc increased Schwab Charles Corp New Com (SCHW) stake by 3.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Long Island Investors Llc acquired 12,358 shares as Schwab Charles Corp New Com (SCHW)’s stock declined 5.14%. The First Long Island Investors Llc holds 368,676 shares with $14.82 million value, up from 356,318 last quarter. Schwab Charles Corp New Com now has $55.34B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 1.64 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in San Francisco and Austin; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of stock. The insider Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 2.26% stake. D L Carlson Inv Gp holds 50,954 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Westpac holds 343,120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset, a Colorado-based fund reported 70,412 shares. Reilly Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1,781 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors has 0.02% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1,222 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.12% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 59,600 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Evergreen Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 16,996 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Com accumulated 35,126 shares. Cim Mangement owns 11,003 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Central reported 210,000 shares stake. Two Sigma Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 25,814 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii accumulated 126,625 shares or 2.22% of the stock.

Among 9 analysts covering The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. The Charles Schwab has $5200 highest and $3600 lowest target. $44.65’s average target is 5.48% above currents $42.33 stock price. The Charles Schwab had 16 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4600 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 21. Wood downgraded The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) rating on Friday, July 12. Wood has “Market Perform” rating and $43.5000 target. UBS maintained the shares of SCHW in report on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, June 21. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11 with “Overweight”.

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) stake by 14,109 shares to 306,392 valued at $25.77 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Adobe Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,687 shares and now owns 82,346 shares. Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Centerstate Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:CSFL) stake by 45,321 shares to 32,825 valued at $756,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Irhythm Technologies Inc stake by 6,070 shares and now owns 54,640 shares. Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR) was reduced too.