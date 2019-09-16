First Long Island Investors Has Increased Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position by $385,935 as Share Value Rose; Longfellow Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) by $1.76 Million

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 2,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 134,742 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.28 million, up from 132,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $158.77. About 588,305 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table)

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 88.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc sold 16,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 1,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11B market cap company. It closed at $111.44 lastly. It is down 42.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Investment Limited Liability Co reported 0.77% stake. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel holds 4.41% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 154,441 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc reported 0.84% stake. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 1.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Guardian Cap Lp has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 222,900 were reported by Lord Abbett & Ltd Company. Whittier, California-based fund reported 40,444 shares. Overbrook owns 0.28% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 8,152 shares. Homrich And Berg stated it has 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Evanson Asset Limited Liability accumulated 2,993 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 21,800 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.08% or 79,660 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 86,393 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Beaumont Prtnrs Lc holds 3,914 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $805.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10,219 shares to 107,218 shares, valued at $19.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,346 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.59M for 17.63 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Gsa Cap Partners Llp reported 3,393 shares stake. Bardin Hill Management Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 38,662 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 1,937 shares. 21,802 were reported by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.03% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Natixis Advisors LP reported 52,598 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 21,200 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas has invested 0.13% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Kepos Limited Partnership holds 2.05 million shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0% or 40,108 shares in its portfolio. 2,350 are owned by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va. Prelude Limited Liability has 63,884 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 24,288 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ion Asset invested 9.77% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $117.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 28,550 shares to 140,725 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.