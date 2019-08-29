First Long Island Investors Has Increased 3M Co Com (MMM) Position By $371,979; Chimerix (CMRX)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Chimerix Inc (CMRX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 40 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 35 cut down and sold positions in Chimerix Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 34.32 million shares, down from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Chimerix Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 23 Increased: 27 New Position: 13.

First Long Island Investors Llc increased 3M Co Com (MMM) stake by 4.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Long Island Investors Llc acquired 1,797 shares as 3M Co Com (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The First Long Island Investors Llc holds 40,469 shares with $8.41M value, up from 38,672 last quarter. 3M Co Com now has $91.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 373,762 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 11.91% above currents $159.17 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 27. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 6. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17700 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Tuesday, July 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $17600 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.

The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 32,820 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) has declined 17.62% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,794 activity.

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. for 1.35 million shares. Opaleye Management Inc. owns 960,000 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Redmile Group Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 3.54 million shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. 683 Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 300,000 shares.

