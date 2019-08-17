First Long Island Investors Has Boosted Stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by $2.28 Million as Valuation Rose; Occidental Pete (OXY) Valuation Declined While Kcm Investment Advisors Boosted Stake by $437,448

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 47,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 317,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35M, up from 270,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37 million shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/05/2018 – Fewer Wells Fargo Advisors Head for the Doors — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services Announces One-of-a-Kind Career Program for Women Returning to Workforce; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY NEED TO BE REVISED TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL ACCRUALS FOR CFPB/OCC MATTER; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Called Out by Teachers Union Over Gun Industry Ties; 26/04/2018 – Labor Department is reportedly investigating Wells Fargo’s 401(k) unit; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo faces sanctions over `forced’ auto insurance sales; 16/03/2018 – Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-C43

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 38,316 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 31,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 8.01 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.60 million activity. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. 37,460 shares valued at $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. The insider Shearer Bob bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was made by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was bought by Backus Marcia E..

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,619 shares to 28,325 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,582 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,210 shares to 130,689 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,870 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.