First Long Island Investors Decreased Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Holding by $4.02 Million as Market Value Rose; Prince Street Capital Management Stake in Freeport (FCX) Trimmed by $23.94 Million

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 70,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 209,668 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, down from 280,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 2.26 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – Risk Arbs in 4 Deals Hit in Mofcom Fallout on Qualcomm (Correct); 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Delays Shareholder Meeting at Least 30 Days After CFIUS Order; 12/03/2018 – U.S. says Broadcom review confirms security concerns; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 27/04/2018 – Lenders feel benefit of M&A surge

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 73.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 727,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.08. About 2.33M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 18/05/2018 – ENVIRONMENT ISSUES NOT A PROBLEM FOR FREEPORT ANYMORE: MINISTER; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG delays start of Texas export terminal to September 2019; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Trims Copper Call as Grasberg Weighs on First Quarter; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY REV $4,868 MLN VS $3,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS IT LOOKS FORWARD TO REACHING ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CONSOLIDATED DEBT TOTALED $11.6 BLN AND CONSOLIDATED CASH TOTALED $3.7 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Freeport flags further problems in Indonesia

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,362 shares to 132,086 shares, valued at $18.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 2,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.79 million for 30.10 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 8,718 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman Capital Inc accumulated 27,541 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prns invested in 0.24% or 53,056 shares. Marathon Cap Management holds 1.23% or 48,201 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 6,874 are owned by Stearns Services Grp Inc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 8.88 million shares or 1.28% of the stock. Ameritas Prtn reported 0.12% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 5,800 are held by Palladium Prtn Llc. King Luther Corp owns 10,574 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Diligent Investors Limited stated it has 33,672 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ks reported 0.59% stake. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.23% or 763,634 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt holds 767,923 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 242,842 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Invesco Limited holds 0.04% or 8.94M shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Communications invested in 4.30 million shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). British Columbia Mgmt reported 436,345 shares stake. The California-based Destination Wealth has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 79,290 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Limited Liability Corp stated it has 29,006 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Waters Parkerson & Lc owns 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 10,181 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.02% or 2.00 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co holds 953,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 1.77 million shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 81.03% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FCX’s profit will be $160.78 million for 25.18 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7. WHITMIRE C DONALD JR had sold 7,425 shares worth $85,955 on Tuesday, February 12.