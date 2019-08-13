First Long Island Investors Decreased Ecolab Com (ECL) Stake by $821,744 as Stock Price Rose; As Tetra Technologies (TTI) Market Valuation Declined, New Generation Advisors Upped by $727,200 Its Position

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 363,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.74. About 351,585 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: TETRA Operator Selected to Operate Finland’s Public-Safety Broadband Network; 04/05/2018 – Tetra BioPharma Signs Second Commercialization Deal with Azevedos Industria Farmaceutica, S.A. for the Lead RX product PPP001; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Spanish Operator Transitions to Updated TETRA Network for Public Safety; 16/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement; 24/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Signs Landmark Commercialization Term Sheet for its Lead Pharmaceutical Product, PPP001, in Israel; 14/03/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – APPOINTMENT OF A NEW DIRECTOR BENOIT CHOTARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/03/2018 – Tetra Discovery Partners, Inc. | Small molecule allosteric inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase-4D enzyme | N/A | 03/26/2018 | Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 03/04/2018 – FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation for Tetra Discovery Partners’ BPN14770 for the Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Clinical Study on Cannabis Oil Capsules for Patients Suffering from Chronic Pain should be completed by Fall 2; 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 4,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 72,911 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87 million, down from 77,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 938,224 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,340 shares to 132,403 shares, valued at $21.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 6,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 115,376 shares to 519,122 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.