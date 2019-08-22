First Long Island Investors Decreased Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holding by $4.98 Million; Stock Value Declined; Visa Cl A (V) Shareholder Nbt Bank N A Has Trimmed Its Stake

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 69,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 154,946 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23M, down from 224,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.84. About 218,246 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 25.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 3,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 11,368 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 15,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $180.56. About 1.19 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.12% or 1.78M shares. The New York-based United Asset Strategies Inc has invested 1.26% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested in 0.03% or 2.64 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 61,002 shares. Provident Invest Mgmt Inc owns 414,939 shares for 4.94% of their portfolio. 10,250 are owned by Everence Capital Inc. Schwartz Invest Counsel has invested 2.36% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ci Investments Inc has 0.6% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.47 million shares. 19,151 were reported by Veritable L P. Ipswich Invest Management holds 0.16% or 6,805 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Fin Svcs Inc owns 5,393 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 180 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Commerce. Moreover, Cumberland Advisors has 0.59% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Oak Ltd Oh has invested 1.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 70,165 shares to 74,479 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 1,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Was Slammed Friday – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cognizant Named a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration Services Report by Independent Research Firm – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CTSH or GWRE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Cognizant (CTSH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.57 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Smallcap Dividend E (DES) by 39,386 shares to 95,391 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,477 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.