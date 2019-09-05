First Long Island Investors Cut Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) as Stock Price Declined; Cvs (CVS) Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $687,622 as Valuation Declined

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 69,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 154,946 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23M, down from 224,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 339,261 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 12,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 60,860 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 47,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 2.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corp Is Back to Profit – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABMD, IFF, NTAP and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CVS Health Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Invest Ltd Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 15,742 shares. Page Arthur B owns 15,065 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division invested in 111,478 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Personal Advsr Corp holds 489,835 shares. Acadian Asset Lc invested in 0% or 9,761 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd holds 1.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 272,279 shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited invested in 2.09% or 53,400 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated reported 1.92M shares. 18,256 were reported by Cadence Fincl Bank Na. Altfest L J And Com has 0.24% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 863 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank reported 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corp holds 21,159 shares. Congress Asset Management Co Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,083 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt reported 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Smithfield invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $633,621 activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90M for 15.16 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 49,236 shares to 162,591 shares, valued at $16.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 70,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Inv has 1.1% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 103,743 shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 101,900 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 15,657 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tru Of Oklahoma reported 19,812 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 486,847 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 0.05% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 80,310 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,688 shares stake. Regions accumulated 171,102 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Asset Mngmt reported 19,296 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 1.57 million shares. Kepos Limited Partnership reported 91,575 shares. Bender Robert & Assocs stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Interstate National Bank has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Veritable LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).