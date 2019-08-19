First Long Island Investors Cut Its Position in Qualcomm Com (QCOM) as Valuation Declined; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Price Rose, Indus Capital Partners Cut Stake by $3.09 Million

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 70,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 209,668 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, down from 280,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 7.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Qualcomm delays key shareholder vote amid federal scrutiny of Broadcom deal; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Focused on Maximizing Holder Value; Will Consider All Options to Achieve That Objective; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Says All 10 Board Nominees Elected — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 06/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom bid for Qualcomm: The saga so far; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Profit Surges in First Report After Qualcomm Deal Withdrawal; 08/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters); 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not lnform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on January 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $105.25. About 742,713 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 419,801 shares to 3.04 million shares, valued at $24.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baozun Inc by 22,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Onesmart Intl Ed Group Ltd.

