First Long Island Investors Cut Its Pepsico Com (PEP) Holding as Valuation Rose; As Watsco (WSO) Stock Price Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $342,626

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 2,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The hedge fund held 25,293 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, up from 23,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $169.88. About 162,354 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 24,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 74,195 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73 million, down from 98,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $332.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,466 shares to 24,772 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,653 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 51,895 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 273 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp reported 2,100 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 1,658 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Inc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 378,662 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 143 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9 shares. The Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Psagot Invest House Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 9,404 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 59,453 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $805.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:B) by 30,716 shares to 322,729 shares, valued at $15.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 32,653 shares. Mairs And accumulated 0.02% or 14,402 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.61% or 152,069 shares. 158,199 were accumulated by Ycg Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt has 1.47% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 42,083 shares. Plante Moran Llc reported 417,004 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Plc has invested 1.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Grand Jean Mngmt Inc holds 66,263 shares or 3.52% of its portfolio. Paradigm Advisors Ltd Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 33,632 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel, Wisconsin-based fund reported 30,285 shares. 20,634 are owned by Foster And Motley. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Llc reported 5.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Burns J W New York owns 2.98% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 98,087 shares. Security National Bank Of So Dak holds 16,162 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,778 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.74 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.