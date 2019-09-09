First Long Island Investors Continues to Hold Stake in Microsoft Com (MSFT); Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Holder Capital International LTD Lowered Its Holding by $3.36 Million

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 35,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 334,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.43 million, up from 298,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 86.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 24,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 3,661 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 27,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 70,449 shares to 209,668 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,870 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 50,245 shares. Pettee owns 1.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,935 shares. Prospector Ltd Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 159,150 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 2.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Frontier Investment Mngmt reported 289,677 shares. Kessler Investment Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Liberty Mgmt accumulated 1.96% or 32,894 shares. Letko Brosseau Associates Incorporated has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company accumulated 825,995 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc has invested 1.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 115,805 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 143,848 shares or 4.12% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset invested in 0.92% or 1.46 million shares. Barnett holds 0.06% or 823 shares in its portfolio. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.00 million shares for 1.69% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,853 shares to 36,528 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).