First Long Island Investors Continues to Hold Holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS); Payden & Rygel Upped Bank Of America (BAC) Position by $3.58 Million as Shares Rose

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 132,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.10M, up from 885,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 35.45 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO BREAK UP CEO, CHAIR FAILS; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – R21 Holdings: Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch Increased Line of Credit to $145 Million; 23/05/2018 – UNIPER: BANK OF AMERICA TOTAL VOTINGS RIGHTS SHARE 9.69%; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 this year and $75 per barrel next year

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 6,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 123,859 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84 million, up from 117,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.4. About 1.75M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 4,669 shares to 72,911 shares, valued at $12.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,870 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Board Increases Quarterly Dividend NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transparency And Personalization Are The Next Frontiers For Online Retailers, UPS Study Finds – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus has 0.2% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 9,200 shares. Citigroup has 498,009 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.46% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3.39M shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 8.63M shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 16,357 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,713 shares. Duncker Streett And invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pettee Investors has invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pacific Glob Co, a California-based fund reported 12,175 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 146,863 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 18,296 shares in its portfolio. Benedict Financial Advsrs accumulated 2,093 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tcw has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 64,000 were reported by Olstein Capital L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,123 are held by Oarsman. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited holds 1.49% or 45,900 shares. The Delaware-based Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Hilltop has 0.18% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 353,581 were accumulated by Bainco Investors. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.39% or 52,575 shares. Montag A has invested 0.45% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has 155,894 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Brave Warrior Advsr Ltd Company reported 14,532 shares. Legacy Cap Ptnrs Inc invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 304,217 are owned by First Citizens State Bank. Moreover, Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 5.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.20 million shares. 3.05 million were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 1.65 million were reported by Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership. 1.24 million were accumulated by Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Limited.