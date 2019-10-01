First Long Island Investors Boosted Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stake; Vanguard Group Has Increased Cott Que (COT) Stake By $419,497

First Long Island Investors Llc increased Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) stake by 52.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Long Island Investors Llc acquired 24,309 shares as Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The First Long Island Investors Llc holds 70,631 shares with $18.68M value, up from 46,322 last quarter. Mastercard Inc Cl A now has $275.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $271.53. About 1.91 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth

Vanguard Group Inc increased Cott Corp Que (COT) stake by 0.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc acquired 32,269 shares as Cott Corp Que (COT)’s stock declined 16.08%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 3.57M shares with $47.68 million value, up from 3.54M last quarter. Cott Corp Que now has $1.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 298,205 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES

Vanguard Group Inc decreased Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHB) stake by 47,773 shares to 295,804 valued at $10.92M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) stake by 21,697 shares and now owns 3.62M shares. Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold COT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 81.58 million shares or 11.94% less from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 29,197 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.01% or 4.09 million shares. Shell Asset reported 10,762 shares. Concourse Ltd holds 1.44% or 112,320 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Com, a Washington-based fund reported 87,294 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Neuberger Berman Llc reported 14,725 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Llp reported 43,729 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 491,805 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0.04% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 1.08 million shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 488,600 shares in its portfolio. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd owns 74,955 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 10,000 are owned by North Point Port Managers Corp Oh. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 61,543 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.00 million activity. 80,000 shares valued at $1.00 million were bought by Harrington Thomas on Tuesday, September 3.

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 39,640 shares to 170,028 valued at $12.93M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) stake by 24,310 shares and now owns 74,195 shares. Paypal Holdings Inc. was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $259 lowest target. $305.80’s average target is 12.62% above currents $271.53 stock price. Mastercard had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 13 by SunTrust. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 9. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, August 5. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 6 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Monday, September 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $31500 target.