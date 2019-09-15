First Long Island Investors Boosted Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding by $2.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Nike Cl B (NKE) Shareholder Twin Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $3.09 Million as Market Value Rose

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 28.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 37,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 93,527 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85 million, down from 130,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 46.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 6,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 20,131 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.98M, up from 13,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.86. About 1.06M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 4.00M shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership reported 0.23% stake. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 19,796 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Us Comml Bank De has 1.30 million shares. 11,000 are held by Monetta Finance Service Inc. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.45% or 123,136 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 61,318 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,676 shares. 348,552 were reported by Huntington National Bank. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields And Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 600 are held by Lipe & Dalton. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 37,530 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.34% or 140,000 shares in its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 39,050 shares to 62,465 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Gove (VWOB) by 6,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx Dollar High Yiel (HYG).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors And Cabot reported 989 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brown Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. Smithfield Tru Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.08% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.53% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cookson Peirce & Company holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 65,371 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 2.90M shares stake. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp owns 0.2% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 25,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 235,034 shares. Moreover, Prelude Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,549 shares. Washington Capital Inc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 1,492 are owned by Dana Invest Advsr. 18,283 were accumulated by Lpl Limited Liability Corporation. Macquarie Gru Inc Limited holds 0.01% or 24,907 shares in its portfolio. 32,600 were reported by Korea.