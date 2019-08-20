First Long Island Investors Boosted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $307,403; Procter Gamble Co/The (PG) Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Cut Holding

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co/The (PG) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 207,718 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.61 million, down from 211,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $119.36. About 3.35 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 4,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 293,495 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43M, up from 289,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.45. About 1.86M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 70,449 shares to 209,668 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,946 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4,800 shares to 7,200 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 23,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.