First Long Is (FLIC) Share Value Declined While State Street Boosted Its Holding; Rockshelter Capital Management Has Upped Citigroup (C) Holding by $386,136

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 181,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, up from 175,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $62.37. About 914,970 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N NAMES MARK SLAUGHTER AS VICE-CHAIRMAN FOR GLOBAL CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS – MEMO; 01/05/2018 – Citywire: HSBC adds Citi investment counselor to Miami team; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really ‘speak harshly but carry a small stick’: Citigroup; 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup

State Street Corp increased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 467,799 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26M, up from 450,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 1,861 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold FLIC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 98,901 shares to 1.94M shares, valued at $27.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 1.72 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linamar Corp. (LIMAF) by 27,197 shares to 91,555 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,171 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.