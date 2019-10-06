First Long Is (FLIC) Holder United Asset Strategies Trimmed Its Position by $325,460; Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Holder Wbi Investments Has Lowered Its Stake by $327,132 as Valuation Rose

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 16,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 44,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $884,000, down from 60,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $556.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 38,025 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC)

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 39.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 4,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 6,489 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $510,000, down from 10,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 199,875 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $45.90M for 24.85 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. EPA Awards Tetra Tech $51 Million Technical Assessment and Response Contract – Business Wire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Analysts await The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FLIC’s profit will be $10.61M for 13.10 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by The First of Long Island Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The First of Long Island declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces Approval of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “The First Of Long Island (FLIC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 5.9% to $0.18; 3.1% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Upcoming Dividend Increases – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.