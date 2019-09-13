First Long Is (FLIC) Holder United Asset Strategies Trimmed Its Holding by $325,460; Greenwich Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC) by $578,400

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 38.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 48,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 174,455 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 126,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 491,104 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 16,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 44,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $884,000, down from 60,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $585.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 110,272 shares traded or 49.92% up from the average. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC)

Investors sentiment is 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 2 investors sold FLIC shares while 27 reduced holdings. only 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.67 million shares or 2.31% more from 13.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 10,288 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 26,650 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 47,250 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 48,489 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 11,074 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 1,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). State Street reported 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 701,681 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 174,823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 104,106 were accumulated by Crawford Investment Counsel. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Com has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Invesco Ltd reported 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Analysts await The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FLIC’s profit will be $10.61 million for 13.81 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by The First of Long Island Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $435.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 8,907 shares to 28,290 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Counselors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). California-based Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.05% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 3,474 are owned by Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership. D E Shaw And Company Inc holds 128,343 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md invested in 2.39M shares. Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 517,018 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp stated it has 25,244 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Optimum Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 6,500 shares. Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 10,436 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 165,844 shares. 255,398 are owned by Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 110,551 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Muzinich owns 1.16 million shares.