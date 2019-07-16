First Light Asset Management Upped Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Holding by $9.55 Million as Shares Declined; As Green Plains (Call) (GPRE) Stock Price Rose, Highbridge Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $16.54 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 395.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 37.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, up from 345,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 509,934 shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 66.77% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys New 2.7% Position in Dynavax; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (Call) (GPRE) by 155.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 1.03 million shares as the company's stock rose 5.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 665,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Plains Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 173,086 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 18.87% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green Plains prices upsized offering of $105M of 4.00% convertible senior notes due 2024 – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Green Plains Announces Agreement to Sell Fleischmann’s Vinegar to Kerry Group – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Falling Oil Prices Dropped These 3 Stocks as Much as 28.3% in December – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 19,952 shares to 35,143 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.00M shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold GPRE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 37.71 million shares or 5.35% less from 39.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 26,194 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) or 979,847 shares. Everence Cap Management has invested 0.03% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 64,822 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 26,058 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Innovations Ltd holds 14,685 shares. Invesco holds 422,174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 64,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Carlson Cap LP holds 464,618 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 115,589 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 12,234 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors has 0.02% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 210,012 shares. Moreover, Pnc Finance Service Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 1,388 shares.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 750,826 shares to 772,579 shares, valued at $19.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 14,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,737 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).