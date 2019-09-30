First Light Asset Management Upped Codexis (CDXS) Holding; Glaxis Capital Management Has Decreased Zendesk (ZEN) Stake by $924,710

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 66.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 481,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.22M, up from 723,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $790.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 121,972 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Glaxis Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 39.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc sold 10,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 15,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 26,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 722,482 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $720.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 181,230 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $16.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 49,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 713,769 shares, and cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CDXS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 41.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 40.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 213,784 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 6,102 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.56% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 566,899 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 12,205 shares. 5,308 were reported by Aperio Grp Ltd Llc. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 1,774 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Lpl Lc holds 0% or 28,124 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) or 34,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Strs Ohio invested in 42,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Co reported 17,210 shares stake. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Company holds 150,959 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Eam Investors Ltd reported 0.28% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Architects Incorporated invested in 10,874 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $481,616 activity. NICOLS JOHN J had bought 10,000 shares worth $133,000.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc, which manages about $142.00M and $24.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 968 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.