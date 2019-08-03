First Light Asset Management Trimmed Omnicell (OMCL) Holding by $11.09 Million; Share Value Declined; Nwq Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Holding in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by $4.22 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 138,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 522,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.20 million, down from 660,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 255,801 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 87,975 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 673,859 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.01 million, down from 761,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/15/2019: GLPG,GILD,OMCL,TEVA – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BUD, EROS, OMCL, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OMCL CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Omnicell Inc.– OMCL – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.40 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vapotherm Inc by 94,483 shares to 398,992 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $200,567 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 40 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 56,482 shares. Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Mgmt, Sweden-based fund reported 100,375 shares. Pitcairn Co accumulated 4,843 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 30,311 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 14,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Management accumulated 19,000 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd owns 520 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 500,952 shares. 237,558 are held by Bankshares Of America De. 20,393 were reported by Advsrs Asset Mngmt. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% or 478,156 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 105,836 shares. Ls Investment Lc holds 0.01% or 2,460 shares. Systematic Management Ltd Partnership owns 113,718 shares.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 91,103 shares to 365,431 shares, valued at $23.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 113,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Int Gp Inc accumulated 337,803 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 14,231 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 18,871 shares. 25 were reported by Whittier. Harvest Mngmt Lc invested in 15,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 343,137 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 99,150 shares. Peddock Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% or 83 shares. Sei Investments Co holds 0% or 3 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 250,628 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 2,541 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.21% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp accumulated 0.06% or 52,585 shares.