First Light Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Xencor (XNCR) by $479,360; National Cinemedia (NCMI) Stake Held by Polygon Management Ltd

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 121,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $659.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 330,422 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 4.5% AND ADJUSTED OIBDA TO BE DOWN 2.5% TO UP 4.8% FROM FY 2017; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Cuts Dividend to 17c Vs. 22c; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Rev $80.2M; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 22/05/2018 – National CineMedia Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 11,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 499,344 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.44M, down from 511,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 325,131 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $813,994 activity.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $720.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1,675 shares to 28,491 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 417,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 743,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.58 EPS, down 1,260.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold XNCR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.43 million shares or 0.38% less from 46.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 179,820 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP owns 8,100 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Co invested in 30,500 shares. 19,038 were accumulated by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 3,400 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 44,298 shares. Franklin Resources holds 457,432 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bailard has invested 0.03% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Equitec Specialists Lc invested in 0.06% or 5,489 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has invested 0.03% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 29,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhenman And Prtn Asset Management holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 319,792 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xencor (XNCR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xencor, Inc. Common Stock (XNCR) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Xencor Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Xencor Appoints Celia Eckert as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Xencor Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Medical Officer Paul Foster, M.D. – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “National CineMedia, Inc. Names Board Member and Chairman Thomas F. Lesinski Chief Executive Officer – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Top 50 March Russell 2000 Dividend Dogs By Yield, Upside, And Net Gains – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Shuffle, Noovie’s New Movie Trivia Game, Celebrates Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 with All-New Games to Play Anytime, Anywhere – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Safe Are AMC Entertainment and Its Dividend? – The Motley Fool” published on March 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “National CineMedia (NCM)’s Noovie Arcade Has Changed The Game On The Big Screen With The Ball Park® Brand Hot Dog Derby Augmented Reality Game – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.65 million activity.