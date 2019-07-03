First Light Asset Management Stake in Atricure (ATRC) Decreased by $1.34 Million as Share Price Declined; Bailard Continues to Hold Holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH)

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 10,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,793 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 57,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $67.51. About 442,569 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN; 29/05/2018 – DOD AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN A PLACE ON $495M IDIQ CONTRACT; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 51,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 914,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49 million, down from 965,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 83,583 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. Messer Angela M. had sold 27,000 shares worth $1.44M. Shares for $532,600 were sold by ROSSOTTI CHARLES O. 15,000 shares were sold by Thompson Elizabeth M, worth $817,500.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 52,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $145,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 12,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,058 shares, and cut its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 1.36 million shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 45,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.18 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by AtriCure, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.