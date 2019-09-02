First Light Asset Management Raised Its Stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) as Stock Value Declined; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Mcrae Capital Management Has Upped Position

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 23.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 40,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% . The institutional investor held 211,164 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, up from 170,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 456,898 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 04/05/2018 – Alkermes Launches Award Program To Support And Advance Central Nervous System Disorders Research; 26/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC – NOW EXPECTS SG&A EXPENSES TO RANGE FROM $515 MLN TO $545 MLN FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC – UPON ITS PRELIMINARY REVIEW, FDA HAS TAKEN POSITION THAT IT IS UNABLE TO COMPLETE A SUBSTANTIVE REVIEW OF REGULATORY PACKAGE; 02/04/2018 – After a preliminary review, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration determined it had insufficient evidence for the drug’s effectiveness and is “unable to complete a substantive review,” according to a release from Alkermes; 10/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 To Alkermes’ Term Loan; Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Sees 2018 VIVITROL Net Sales of $300M-$330M; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes 1Q Loss $62.5M; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Sees 2018 Rev $975M-$1.025B; 26/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC ALKS.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $1.35 TO $1.55

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 384.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 10,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 12,759 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 2,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.17M shares traded or 48.39% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Stephens Ar accumulated 11,988 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Btc Mngmt Inc invested 0.94% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sol Com has 0.18% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,311 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.27% or 12,270 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na reported 4,313 shares. Clean Yield Gru reported 0.45% stake. Janney Ltd accumulated 39,180 shares. Van Eck reported 0.02% stake. 19,663 are held by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,800 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 1.34% or 17,298 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 0.4% or 47,366 shares. Cap Advsrs Ok holds 0.54% or 18,545 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 31,134 shares or 2.74% of all its holdings.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,898 shares to 91,179 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,995 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

More news for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 27, 2019 is yet another important article.

More notable recent Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alkermes beats by $0.38, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alkermes (ALKS) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alkermes (ALKS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 335,599 shares to 723,760 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 750,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 772,579 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALKS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.89 million shares or 0.09% less from 149.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 593,706 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Meditor Group Incorporated Limited reported 892,400 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity accumulated 273,982 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.62M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tekla Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.29% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Korea Invest owns 548,081 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). New York-based Laurion Management Lp has invested 0.02% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). State Street stated it has 4.98 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 0.02% or 1.63M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 111,714 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).