First Light Asset Management Position in Mylan N V (MYL) Boosted by $7.94 Million as Share Price Declined; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Price Rose, Barrett Asset Management Has Lowered by $6.29 Million Its Stake

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 59.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 61,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 41,503 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29 million, down from 102,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $120.18. About 3.00 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 128.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 417,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 743,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16 million, up from 325,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 1.75 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Net $87.1M; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 23/03/2018 – Mylan’s Prasugrel Mylan Gets Generic Recommendation in Europe; 09/05/2018 – FDA says Mylan’s EpiPen is in shortage in U.S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds Mylan, Exits Allergan; 24/04/2018 – MYLAN HEADQUARTERS SEARCHED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT IN 2016; 25/04/2018 – Mylan at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 27; 29/03/2018 – Trelegy Ellipta ( fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $720.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 51,347 shares to 668,893 shares, valued at $15.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 403,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Fin Incorporated invested in 11,619 shares or 0.3% of the stock. First Merchants owns 6,537 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Capstone Investment Advisors Lc owns 46,720 shares. Permanens Capital LP holds 29 shares. Fiduciary owns 6,704 shares. Sterling Mgmt Llc reported 695,760 shares. Northeast Investment Management holds 54,249 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 169,876 shares. Dillon Associates has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Eqis Mngmt holds 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 3,772 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp holds 0.23% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 435,012 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pennsylvania Trust Communications reported 0.72% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0.17% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).