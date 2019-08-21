First Light Asset Management Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Has Raised as Valuation Declined; Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Lifted Position in At&T (T)

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 17.12M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 09/03/2018 – Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 39.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 37,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 131,559 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 94,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $97.18. About 357,162 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 29/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: KSQ Will Be Responsible for All Costs Related to Antibody Development Program; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv reported 2.26M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation holds 0.06% or 12,499 shares in its portfolio. Provise Group Limited Co invested in 0.26% or 59,807 shares. Bowen Hanes holds 0.07% or 53,976 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 175,736 shares. Motco stated it has 0.48% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Thomasville State Bank holds 0.51% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 87,775 shares. Wendell David Assoc Incorporated invested in 0.34% or 69,102 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning holds 227,601 shares or 3.52% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al holds 0.4% or 1.69M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 8.80 million shares. Clearbridge Investments holds 0.4% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 14.58 million shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 9.20 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Orleans Cap Management La has 72,633 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 42 shares or 0% of the stock. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp reported 10,275 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 52 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 9,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 289 are owned by Fort Lp. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 10 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co holds 20,967 shares. Bamco Inc New York invested in 0% or 1,977 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 17,752 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 25,435 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parametric Associates Ltd Co invested in 187,253 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated reported 15 shares. 90,538 were reported by Blair William And Il.