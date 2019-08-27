First Light Asset Management Position in Intersect Ent (XENT) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined; Lincoln National (LNC) Shareholder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Trimmed Stake

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 18,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.94% . The institutional investor held 720,240 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16M, up from 701,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $496.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 197,357 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Global Flooring Market to Reach Around US$ 450 Bn by 2026; Increase in Infrastructure Activities and Growth of Construction Industry to Propel Market: Transparency Market Research; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS `DEADPOOL’ SEQUEL TO PROPEL STRONG 4Q FILM RESULT; 20/03/2018 – Zero Wait-State and Propel Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize CAD and PLM in the Cloud; 06/03/2018 A Kardashian Booty and a Knack for Strategy Propel a Rio Singer; 08/05/2018 – Global Oxygen Scavengers Market – Increasing Demand for Packaged Food to Propel Growth | Technavio; 31/03/2018 – Global Syngas Market – Flexibility in Feedstock to Propel Growthl Technavio; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.5% Position in Intersect ENT; 12/04/2018 – Philips China Creates an Al Lab to Propel Digital Transformation Strategy; 30/04/2018 – A US trade war could propel Beijing to hasten reforms at home

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (LNC) by 93.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 22,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 1,620 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 23,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Lincoln National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 1.40 million shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 9.50 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 6,000 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability has 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 216,026 shares. Icon Advisers reported 108,952 shares stake. Boys Arnold accumulated 4,151 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 8.67 million shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 162,162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arbiter Prtn Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 1.39% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Vanguard Incorporated holds 0.05% or 22.47M shares. 359,146 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 5.64 million shares. Allstate Corp accumulated 45,966 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 16,998 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 9,076 shares to 101,822 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Advisors Lp (MDIV) by 83,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Fm.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 750,826 shares to 772,579 shares, valued at $19.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 632,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).

