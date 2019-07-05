First Light Asset Management Position in Codexis (CDXS) Trimmed by $6.71 Million; Hamilton Lane Advisors Trimmed Position in Intersect Ent (XENT) as Share Value Declined

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc. (XENT) by 46.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,560 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 21,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $676.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 111,872 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 33.24% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 16/04/2018 – Big bank earnings should propel the financials from worst to first, via @Trading Nation; 26/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS STOPS PHASE 2B PROPEL TRIAL OF PTG-100; 15/05/2018 – Strong wage gains propel Central Europe’s economies forward; 16/05/2018 – Global Flooring Market to Reach Around US$ 450 Bn by 2026; Increase in Infrastructure Activities and Growth of Construction Industry to Propel Market: Transparency Market Research; 28/05/2018 – Global Pre-engineered Building Market – Increase in Customization to Propel Growthl Technavio; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.5% Position in Intersect ENT; 22/05/2018 – Men and millennials propel sales boom at Kering’s Balenciaga; 18/04/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Global Oxygen Scavengers Market – Increasing Demand for Packaged Food to Propel Growth | Technavio; 01/05/2018 – INTERSECT ENT 1Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 335,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 723,760 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 295,767 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 47.86% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc. by 23,096 shares to 51,912 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc. by 117,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc..

Analysts await Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.34 EPS, down 142.86% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Intersect ENT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 1.36 million shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $12.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 18,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.27 million activity.

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nantahala Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.43% or 5.36 million shares. Putnam Investments Lc holds 0.01% or 212,455 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 104,209 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 85,324 shares. 60,300 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. 67,108 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability invested in 11,529 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc reported 4,127 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 46,086 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn reported 0.01% stake. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 156,505 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 33,364 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Lc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 2.49 million shares. Conestoga Cap Advisors Limited Co reported 18,170 shares.