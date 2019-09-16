First Light Asset Management Lowered Stake in Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) by $6.48 Million; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) by $11.40 Million as Shares Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 140,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 2.05 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.22M, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.69. About 49,426 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT FEB END WERE ABOUT $651 BLN, A 2.3 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF JANUARY 2018; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT END OF APRIL WERE ABOUT $652 BLN, A 0.7 PCT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF MARCH 2018; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) by 91.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 6.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 33.87% . The institutional investor held 588,148 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 7.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.03M market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 69,099 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 13c

More notable recent Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Harvard Bioscience EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Harvard Bioscience Names Kam Unninayar as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on October 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Harvard Bioscience’s (HBIO) CEO Jim Green on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Harvard Bio off 15% on CEO exit, Janney downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Hardware for Expanding Research Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $278,739 activity. On Wednesday, September 11 the insider LOY BERTRAND bought $104,535. On Friday, August 16 the insider Green James W bought $24,850. Eade Katherine A. bought $98,830 worth of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. HBIO’s profit will be $1.14M for 27.17 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Harvard Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $720.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind (NYSE:TEVA) by 659,351 shares to 972,234 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 481,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold HBIO shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 22.76% less from 26.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Capital holds 0.01% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) or 541,317 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 108,840 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) or 241,180 shares. Globeflex Cap L P, California-based fund reported 22,928 shares. United Automobile Association has 14,248 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 14,026 shares. 48,909 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Falcon Point Ltd Liability reported 102,829 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 11,945 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 178,506 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,483 shares. Paloma Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 161,700 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) or 61,762 shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 150,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $124.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Brian Gernant Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LPL Financial Welcomes Intermountain Financial Partners Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Bet on LPL Financial (LPLA) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial reports July activity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.