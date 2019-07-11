First Light Asset Management Lowered Its Veracyte (VCYT) Holding by $18.77 Million; Ejf Capital Has Lifted Its Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holding by $12.71 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 49.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 750,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 772,579 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.33 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 546,928 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 3342.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 794,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 818,319 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, up from 23,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 1.12M shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind (NYSE:TEVA) by 32,276 shares to 312,883 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 45,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX).

More notable recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Top-Rated Biotech Stocks to Invest In Today – Investorplace.com” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Veracyte (VCYT) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Veracyte Named a San Francisco Bay Area â€œTop Workplaceâ€ For Sixth Consecutive Year – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New operating chief at Veracyte – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veracyte, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

