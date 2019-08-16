First Light Asset Management Lowered By $11.17 Million Its Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Holding; Identiv, Inc. (INVE) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Identiv has $10 highest and $9 lowest target. $9.50’s average target is 92.63% above currents $4.9317 stock price. Identiv had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. Maxim Group maintained the shares of INVE in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Tuesday, February 26. See Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) latest ratings:

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) stake by 60.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 293,993 shares as Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII)'s stock rose 29.35%. The First Light Asset Management Llc holds 188,111 shares with $7.27M value, down from 482,104 last quarter. Cardiovascular Systems Inc now has $1.68B valuation. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.29. About 161,415 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500.

First Light Asset Management Llc increased Vapotherm Inc stake by 94,483 shares to 398,992 valued at $7.84M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cellectis Sa stake by 49,180 shares and now owns 75,414 shares. Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 393,613 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 33,363 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 11,735 shares. Partner Fund Lp holds 446,921 shares. The New York-based Products Lc has invested 0.05% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 188,111 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 48,769 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 55,888 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Dafna Cap Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 56,200 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0.03% or 293,558 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% or 996 shares in its portfolio. 213,885 are owned by Prudential. Frontier Mngmt Co stated it has 668,220 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 100,000 shares.

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Earnings Match Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s why Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CSII) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Meets Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cardiovascular Systems Set to Present LIBERTY 360 Outcome – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, CSII, ODFL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $169,549 activity. HUMPHREYS STEVEN bought 10,000 shares worth $49,660. Shares for $20,089 were bought by KREMEN GARY on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Identiv: Our Take On This $5 Tech Concern – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Identiv Expands Footprint of Enterphone and Liberty Access Control Product Lines Across the US Market – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Identiv Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:INVE – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Identiv (INVE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Identiv Sets 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call for Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 5:00 pm ET – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology firm that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information worldwide. The company has market cap of $81.45 million. It operates through four divisions: Premises , Identity, Credentials, and All Other. It currently has negative earnings. The PACS segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow clients to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security activities across an organization; Federal Identity, Credential and Access Management architecture, an access control system; and TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards.

The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.0683 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9317. About 24,201 shares traded. Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has declined 1.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.04% the S&P500. Some Historical INVE News: 20/04/2018 – IDENTIV: SELLING STOCKHOLDERS IN PROSPECTUS MAY SELL 7.5M SHRS; 10/04/2018 – Identiv to Showcase Hirsch and 3vr Product Lineup at ISC West 2018; 08/03/2018 – IDENTIV INC INVE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $74 MLN TO $78 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Identiv 4Q Rev $16.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Identiv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INVE); 07/03/2018 – Corvus Integration Selects ldentiv Smart Card Reader Board for Multi-Biometric Solution Used for Border Patrol; 07/03/2018 Corvus Integration Selects Identiv Smart Card Reader Board for Multi-Biometric Solution Used for Border Patrol; 10/05/2018 – Identiv 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – Identiv 1Q Rev $16.5M; 09/04/2018 – ldentiv to Present Intelligent Transponder Solutions for the Internet of Things at RFID Journal LIVE! 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Identiv, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 5.25 million shares or 2.94% more from 5.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 4,662 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Essex Invest Limited holds 545,279 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 791 shares. Dimensional Fund L P stated it has 39,071 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Eagle Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.85 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 2,105 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Northern Tru reported 27,161 shares stake. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 501,700 shares stake. 71,726 were reported by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Co. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 32,880 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 1,635 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granite Invest Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE). Hollencrest Cap owns 42,105 shares.