First Light Asset Management Lifted Its Xencor (XNCR) Holding by $1.41 Million as Market Value Rose; Legg Mason (LM) Holder Boyar Asset Management Increased Its Position by $1.71 Million as Share Price Rose

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 45,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 511,328 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88 million, up from 465,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 244,977 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 248,557 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Cash Position Was $736.1 Million at March 31; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON TAKING $67M CHARGE RELATED TO DOJ CASE; 30/05/2018 – MassMutual Introduces New Target Date Fund Family Subadvised By A Legg Mason-Affiliated Manager That Aims To Help Reduce Market; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c; 26/04/2018 – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Royce’s new open-end fund prospectuses become effective on May 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 915,285 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has invested 0.9% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Ameritas Invest invested in 25,159 shares. Menta Cap Ltd invested in 39,838 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 194,479 shares. Great Lakes Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 205,616 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd has invested 0.04% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa invested in 21,042 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington State Bank has 848 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Raymond James & Associate holds 908,238 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 138,606 shares to 522,049 shares, valued at $42.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 293,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,111 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt reported 121,703 shares. 8,484 are held by Principal Incorporated. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 19,537 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co accumulated 18,973 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 45,400 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research invested in 0% or 16,289 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 19,081 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 606,001 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 25,652 shares stake. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 1.41M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 3,222 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn accumulated 27,720 shares.

