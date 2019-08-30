First Light Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by $4.65 Million as Share Value Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Raised Stake

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 39.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 37,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 131,559 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 94,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 74,530 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.79; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 23/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at American Diabetes Association Meeting Jun 22; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT AIMS FOR 5-10 PRODUCT CANDIDATES INTO CLINIC BY 2020 ACROSS RNAI, MRNA, GENE EDITING MODALITIES USING CO’S LNP, LIGAND CONJUGATE PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $439.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $174.3. About 5.99M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 100 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc reported 119 shares. Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.01% or 342,890 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 35,289 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Colony Group Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 0.02% or 2,020 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 1,915 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Lc invested in 1.07% or 47,572 shares. Shell Asset Com holds 0.01% or 3,495 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 47,553 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). First Mercantile Communication holds 805 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 5,992 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.70 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Davis Todd C, worth $93,594. Aryeh Jason bought $67,146 worth of stock. HIGGINS JOHN L bought $176,583 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Wednesday, July 31.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 14,265 shares to 18,737 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 51,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 914,307 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 74,400 shares to 8,922 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,177 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ).

