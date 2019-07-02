First Light Asset Management Increases Stake in Intersect Ent (XENT); Envestnet Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Woodward (WWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 5,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,144 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 32,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $113.88. About 407,613 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward to Acquire L’Orange for Enterprise Value of $859M; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 20/04/2018 – Art Institute of California – San Diego Graduate Justin Woodward Named James Beard Award Nominee; 10/04/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Healogics, Inc. Names Allan Woodward, MBA as New Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange, a World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Previously Announced It Would Move Duarte, Calif.-Based Operations to Fort Collins, Colo; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $12.25 million activity. Taylor Matthew Freeman sold $542,895 worth of stock. GENDRON THOMAS A sold $2.32M worth of stock. $669,128 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares were sold by COHN JOHN D. Preiss Chad Robert had sold 14,000 shares worth $1.26 million on Monday, February 4.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5,184 shares to 68,702 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,950 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa holds 0.1% or 406,684 shares. 19,900 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 324 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Citigroup invested in 0% or 14,909 shares. First Republic Management Incorporated invested in 5,182 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 33,686 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 84,418 shares in its portfolio. 8,631 are held by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Dock Street Asset has invested 0.13% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Garrison Bradford Assocs has 45,520 shares for 3.66% of their portfolio. 676,503 are owned by Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated. 62,129 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 3 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 10,191 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd stated it has 3,588 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 335,599 shares to 723,760 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 51,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 914,307 shares, and cut its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).