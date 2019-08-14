First Light Asset Management Increases Position in Alkermes Plc (ALKS); Mar Vista Investment Partners Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) Upped as Share Price Declined

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 150,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.44 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 1.53M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Senior Secured Notes Of Microchip Technology; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – REGARDING PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, ON MAY 7TH, 2018, RECEIVED JAPAN ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 23.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 40,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% . The institutional investor held 211,164 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, up from 170,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 475,020 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 11/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Atlas Obscura: Alkermes is a syrupy, spicy liqueur whose bright red color originally came from an unusual source: the scales of; 26/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC ALKS.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $1.35 TO $1.55; 26/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC ALKS.O – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT TOTAL REVENUES TO RANGE FROM $975 MLN TO $1.025 BLN FOR FY18; 23/05/2018 – Alkermes to Present Data on Depression and Schizophrenia Portfolios at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology; 23/05/2018 – Alkermes to Present Data on Depression and Schizophrenia Portfolios at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes 1Q Loss $62.5M; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC SAYS “STRONGLY DISAGREES WITH FDA’S CONCLUSIONS AND PLANS TO APPEAL FDA’S DECISION”; 10/05/2018 – Alkermes’ Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Sees 2018 Rev $975M-$1.025B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 45,502 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Opus Mgmt invested 1.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Fin Architects has invested 0.38% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Commonwealth Bank Of Aus stated it has 398 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 2.37% or 43,615 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Llc stated it has 1,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Company The owns 228,168 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And owns 3,243 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has 0.08% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 198,792 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Int invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Twin Tree Management LP accumulated 426 shares. Glaxis Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 7.64% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 23,450 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ALKS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.89 million shares or 0.09% less from 149.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,522 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.02% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Glenmede Na owns 525 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.02% or 14.35 million shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 41,927 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% or 76,677 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 14 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0.01% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 9,275 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tekla Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 100 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 783 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.02% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) or 40,123 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc holds 1.62 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 4.34 million shares.

