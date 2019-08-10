First Light Asset Management Increases Holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX); As Celanese (CE) Valuation Rose, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Lowered Position

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 79.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 20,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 5,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532,000, down from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109.15. About 824,372 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Accounting Officer; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 2,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 26,759 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 24,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $182.98. About 914,234 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas; 30/05/2018 – FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP -20%; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 ONCE-DAILY TRIPLE COMBO GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.05% stake. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 7,900 shares. Virtu Financial Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 49,200 are owned by Andra Ap. Putnam Invs Lc holds 276,505 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 31,597 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.02% or 9,350 shares. 66,626 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Muhlenkamp & Inc has invested 4.61% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Wesbanco Bank Incorporated reported 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Advsr Asset owns 19,876 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Guardian Tru Company reported 484 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund reported 2,547 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 25,205 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 10,300 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 30,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.77M for 10.66 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mgmt owns 75,736 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt stated it has 16,445 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.17% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc accumulated 3,200 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Somerville Kurt F reported 1,548 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 4,320 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Clark Cap Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 7,275 shares. Gateway Advisers has 148,690 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of The West accumulated 0.16% or 7,650 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 365,512 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 92,342 shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company owns 8,340 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 335,599 shares to 723,760 shares, valued at $14.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 632,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.32 million activity. Silva Paul M sold 4,215 shares worth $759,367. $5.94 million worth of stock was sold by ALTSHULER DAVID on Monday, February 11. The insider LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold 111,431 shares worth $20.08 million.