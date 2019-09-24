First Light Asset Management Increases Holding in Codexis (CDXS); Stanley Black & Decker (Put) (SWK) Holder Twin Tree Management LP Cut Stake by $8.08 Million as Market Value Declined

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Put) (SWK) by 60.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 56,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The hedge fund held 36,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31 million, down from 92,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $140.85. About 891,546 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 66.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 481,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.22M, up from 723,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $846.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 321,391 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $20.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:INTC) by 396,800 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $64.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 4,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $308.04M for 17.35 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement owns 43,941 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 767 shares. First Republic Investment Management Inc accumulated 11,966 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.42% or 16,375 shares. Biltmore Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,523 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 8,477 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.77% or 204,373 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,189 shares. Brinker Inc has invested 0.04% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 3,339 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 835,461 shares. Carroll Finance Inc owns 104 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 27,854 were accumulated by Kings Point Cap Mgmt. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company holds 3,630 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $481,616 activity. The insider NICOLS JOHN J bought $133,000.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $720.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 190,587 shares to 331,462 shares, valued at $28.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 181,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CDXS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 41.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 40.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 97,135 shares. 293,682 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 34,000 shares. Glenmede Company Na reported 1,774 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 95,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Conestoga Lc has 0.01% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 18,910 shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Invests Llc has 0.36% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 17,210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 856 shares. Susquehanna Intl Llp has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 94,776 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 45,522 shares in its portfolio. Opaleye Management accumulated 7.58% or 1.35 million shares. Nuveen Asset Llc owns 186,091 shares. Blackrock reported 3.50 million shares stake.