First Light Asset Management Holding in Xencor (XNCR) Raised by $1.41 Million as Stock Rose; As Ing Groep N V (ING) Valuation Declined, Nwq Investment Management Company Has Boosted by $4.11 Million Its Position

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 342,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 3.95 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.95M, up from 3.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 4.53M shares traded or 48.96% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 04/04/2018 – MANDATE: ING BANK EUR BENCHMARK 10Y COVERED BOND; 30/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Tightens 10 Bps; 23/04/2018 – ING Groep Declares Dividend of EUR0.67; 23/04/2018 – ING AGM adopts annual accounts 2017; 12/03/2018 – DUTCH MINFIN HOEKSTRA WANTS ING TO RECONSIDER CEO PAY PROPOSAL; 21/05/2018 – Ing Bank Luxembourg SA Buys 1% Position in Greencore Group; 09/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN TO EXPLAIN CEO PAY RISE PROPOSAL TO PARLIAMENT:ANP; 09/05/2018 – ING’s Lower Fee Income Overshadows CEO Hamers’s `Solid’ Quarter; 30/05/2018 – UMICORE SA UMI.BR : ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 53 EUROS FROM 29 EUROS; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Net Pft EUR1.23B

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 45,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 511,328 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88M, up from 465,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 209,326 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 335,599 shares to 723,760 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 138,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,049 shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,176 shares to 146,589 shares, valued at $26.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 53,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,449 shares, and cut its stake in B Riley Finl Inc.