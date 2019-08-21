First Light Asset Management Holding in Codexis (CDXS) Has Cut as Stock Declined; As Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Luxor Capital Group LP Raised by $7.12 Million Its Holding

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.20M, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 1.98M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – YUAN LONGPING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE 000998.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S REGISTERED CAPITAL BY INJECTING 35.7 PCT STAKE IN AMAZON AGRI BIOTECH FOR $400 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat; 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 26/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership May 11:; 21/05/2018 – Ben Fox Rubin: SCOOP: Amazon today launches the Marketplace Appstore, which for the first time will offer a selection of third; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: SCOOP: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 23/04/2018 – ‘Alexa, tell Gigaset I’m going now’ – Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 335,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 723,760 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $769.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 417,054 shares traded or 4.71% up from the average. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

More notable recent Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Codexis (CDXS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Codexis to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 251,686 shares. 5.36M were reported by Nantahala Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) or 917,537 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 39,900 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 1,774 shares. Vanguard Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.41M shares. Parametric Port Associate Lc reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0% or 22,262 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd reported 199,287 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 10,791 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Co reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 58,495 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.51% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 287,697 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $27.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Bancshares holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,105 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors stated it has 75,568 shares. North Star Asset has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shikiar Asset has invested 8.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ftb Advsr holds 0.38% or 2,652 shares. Icon Advisers reported 2,594 shares. Brown Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1,587 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Partners accumulated 0.2% or 467 shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited (Wy) holds 952 shares. Chem Bank holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,311 shares. 323 are held by Gsa Ptnrs Llp. Schnieders Management Limited Co stated it has 1,290 shares. Bancshares Of The West stated it has 11,013 shares. 747 are held by Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt. Park National Oh holds 0.11% or 1,135 shares in its portfolio.