First Light Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Atricure (ATRC) Stake by $1.34 Million; Church & Dwight (CHD) Shareholder Great West Life Assurance Company Has Upped Stake

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 38,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 250,972 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84 million, up from 212,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 854,538 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 51,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 914,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49M, down from 965,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.43. About 107,693 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 228,927 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $47.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 37,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited owns 181,234 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 215,494 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 17,442 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 31,117 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 96,611 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,242 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 24,462 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 16,378 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Pcl has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). 30 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Company. Menta Limited reported 0.12% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Convergence Investment Prns Lc has invested 0.06% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 21,830 shares to 595,262 shares, valued at $24.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 210,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.09M shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.