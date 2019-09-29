First Light Asset Management Has Trimmed By $6.48 Million Its Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Stake; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Last Week

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) stake by 91.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 6.48M shares as Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO)’s stock declined 33.87%. The First Light Asset Management Llc holds 588,148 shares with $1.18M value, down from 7.07 million last quarter. Harvard Bioscience Inc now has $114.52M valuation. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 22,255 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg

Among 5 analysts covering Biogen Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock has $28500 highest and $19800 lowest target. $241.80’s average target is 5.03% above currents $230.22 stock price. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Friday, June 28. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: $275.0000 New Target: $285.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $280.0000 New Target: $250.0000 Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral New Target: $231.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform New Target: $198.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $250.0000 New Target: $245.0000 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold Biogen Inc. shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Cap holds 2,634 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0.04% or 959,107 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 35,966 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1,580 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 15,109 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.1% or 95,539 shares. 456,394 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Assetmark reported 314 shares stake. Hellman Jordan Mngmt Communications Ma reported 3,000 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. 39,100 were accumulated by Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 931,237 shares. 87,488 were accumulated by Westpac. Central Retail Bank And has invested 0.47% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 7,208 shares. Nordea Inv reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21 million worth of stock.

It closed at $230.22 lastly. It is down 28.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biogen study stopped on safety concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biogen launches study of higher dose of Spinraza – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biogen and Eisai bail on Alzheimer’s candidate elenbecestat – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Biogen – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen down 3% on Tecfidera patent review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, makes, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.46 billion. The firm offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis ; FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It has a 8.58 P/E ratio. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold HBIO shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 22.76% less from 26.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of America Corp De stated it has 68,164 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 279,959 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Heartland Advsrs owns 1.00M shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 75,122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has 1,159 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4,028 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 68,414 are owned by Morgan Stanley. State Street has invested 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). United Services Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Adirondack & Mgmt has invested 0.53% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 14,026 shares. 1.45M were reported by Blackrock. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Falcon Point Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) or 102,829 shares.

Analysts await Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. HBIO’s profit will be $1.14 million for 25.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Harvard Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Harvard Bioscience Announces Strategic Action Plan and Financial Targets – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Harvard Bioscience to Present at Janney Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Harvard Bioscience, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shift From Loss To Profit – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.