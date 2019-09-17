First Light Asset Management Has Raised Mylan N V (MYL) Stake by $7.94 Million; Pettee Investors Has Upped Its Holding in Amazon (AMZN) by $355,884 as Stock Value Declined

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 128.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 417,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 743,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16M, up from 325,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 1.46 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Civil Investigative Demand Concerns Trade Agreements Act Compliance; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN-WARRANTS BY MILAN PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE SEEK INFORMATION ON INTERACTIONS WITH ITALIAN HOSPITAL, SALES OF SOME REIMBURSABLE MYLAN S.P.A. DRUGS; 20/04/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Gov. Justice issues statement on announced layoffs at Mylan Pharmaceuticals in Monongalia County; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – NON-CONTINGENT PAYMENTS FOR 4 AGREEMENTS, 3 OF WHICH WERE ENTERED INTO AFTER MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ABOUT $265.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 12/04/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022141 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 15/05/2018 – GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLEN.NS – GRANT OF SUBSTITUTION AND SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF GENERIC SERETIDE ACCUHALER IN DENMARK

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $8.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.95. About 1.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 27/03/2018 – Amazon is already making moves in health care; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s Amazon Tax Spurred by Seething Tensions, Rising Rents; 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”; 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $720.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 51,347 shares to 668,893 shares, valued at $15.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 284,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,132 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14 million and $157.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 7,656 shares to 76,797 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactive Corp. (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,608 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yhb Investment Advisors reported 2.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 532 are owned by Hartford Fincl Mngmt. Eidelman Virant Cap stated it has 5,715 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hightower Ltd Liability Company holds 1.18% or 104,408 shares in its portfolio. 2,195 were reported by Wendell David Associates. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd owns 24,766 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Df Dent And Com reported 65,105 shares. Scholtz & Limited Liability holds 4,413 shares. Comgest Global Sas accumulated 4,800 shares. Washington Tru invested in 28,607 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Old National Retail Bank In owns 12,926 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart Inc invested in 0.07% or 136 shares. Vontobel Asset Inc reported 260,454 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Co invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).